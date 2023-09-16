Edo govt to sanction petrol stations under-dispensing product

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo state government yesterday threatened to sanction petrol stations that have adjusted their meters to under-dispense products

The Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Hon. Enaholo Ojiefoh in a statement said that the Edo State Petroleum Monitoring Committee set up by the State Government would go round Petrol Stations and Gas Plants in the state to ensure fuel and gas marketers desist from underdispensing and comply with the “One Litre For One Litre ” ultimatum given to them.

According to the statement, ” In pursuance of the State Government earlier ” One Litre For One Litre ” ultimatum given to owners of Petrol Stations to desist from under dispensing, hoarding, selling unadulterated fuel and other sharp practices, the Edo State Petroleum Monitoring Committee constituted by the State Government will be going round Petrol Stations and Gas Plants to ascertain the level of compliance and to ensure proper distribution of the product “.

Enaholo said that the state government has been working with stakeholders in the downstream sector to ensure PMS is available in the state noting that government frowns at any act that will heighten the sufferings of Edo people.