‘I’m sorry,’ Shaibu apologises to Gov Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

After what looked like a protracted crisis, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, apologised to his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday and begged for forgiveness.

He apologised after his investiture by Catholic Men Organisation Nigeria, CMN.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the investiture, Shaibu asked Obaseki to forgive and forget, just as he announced that he had relocated to his new office in accordance with the governor’s directive.

However, he added, there were still some work to be done in his new office located at 7 Osadebey Avenue.

Asked if he had resumed at his new office, Shaibu said: “ We have resumed but there is still a lot of work to be done there .

“There is no problem about it. The governor has asked us to go there. Like I have always tried to prove, I am a loyal servant and nothing has changed.

“I took a personal vow to support my governor and you can see my Catholic people are here. When I took a vow with God, nothing can change it and I wish that the relationship that we had will come back in the next few days and weeks.

“I am missing my governor and by the grace of God, He will touch the governor’s heart and touch all of us and even those that are between us.

“I mean well. If there is any mistake I have made as human, it is not out of wickedness because I know I’m not wicked. I have a very clean heart.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to Mr. Governor that if there is any thing I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together.

“My Governor, I’m sorry and I need us to work together.”