Edo 2024: Process of seeking my successor must be fair, equitable, inclusive — Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

•I’ve nothing personal against my deputy, focus is to keep Edo united, on path of growth

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the process of seeking his successor ahead of the governorship election in 2024 must reflect fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion, as his administration’s focus is to finish strong.

The governor disclosed this while addressing journalists yesterday.

On the issue of his successor, the governor said, “It is not in my place to now determine, appoint or anoint any successor, but all I know is that in the process of seeking my successor, there must be fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion because our goal is to keep Edo as one.”

Obaseki further noted, “For me, that is the only issue I understood that may be a problem and that should not stop us. The important thing for us as an administration is for us to finish strong and try to complete everything we told Edo people we would do for them during our campaign.”

On his relationship with the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, the governor said, “I have nothing personal against the Deputy Governor and never had. For me, the issues are very straightforward.”