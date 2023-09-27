ECOWAS, Milk Foundation Tackle Unemployment in Kaduna LGs

By Ibrahim Hassan ,Kaduna

The Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) and Milk Value Chain Foundation have entered into a partnership to implement the Enhancement of Youth Employment project aimed at addressing youth unemployment, particularly in pastoral communities of Chikun and Kubau Local Government Areas in Kaduna State.

Chief Executive Officer of Milk Value Chain Foundation Dr Ishaq Bello who spoke at an inception workshop organized by the Foundation to sensitize the public on the project, said the objectives of the Swiss Cooperation and the ECOWAS-funded project are Youth employment, Increased milk supply and Improvement in livelihoods of producers.

These, he said, were to be achieved through Improving Dairy Production and Feed Enterprises. while the beneficiaries are Luumo Kosam and Damau Grazing village milk producer cooperatives in Chikun and Kubau Local Government Areas of Kaduna State respectively.

“The Project which has Cofederation of Traditional Stock Breeders Organizations, Natioanal Commission for Nomadic Education and Zaidi farms as local implementing partners, involves training of farmers on all aspects of dairy; linkages; provision of boreholes and in-calf heifers; supplementary feeding; veterinary services; pasture production , conservation and fodder marketing amongst others,”he said.

Dr Ishaq explaned that the male youth will be trained as fodder enterpreneurs and assets such as pasture and supplementary feed will be provided for them for take off, while female youth will be provided with improved cows that have high milk yield and wil also be trained and linked to service providers.

“Additionally all members of Luumo Kossam and Damau Coopertaives will receive intensive training on Fodder, Feeds & Feeding; Cooperative Formation and Management; Milk and Milking Hygiene; Herd Health and Dairy Business.”

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the workshop which was attended by key stakeholders from governments, development organizations, vendors, research institutes, academia, farmers and the media, the MD of Zaidi Farms, Idi Mukhtar said they in Kaduna State were lucky to be selected for the project through a strict ECOWAS process and were going to make good use of the opportunity provided by the Swiss Government.

Hajiya Hadiza Jibrin from Kurmin Kaduna, a stakeholder, said the project would go a long way in enhancing their livelihoods through Improving milk production.

Vice Chairman of the Damau Milk Cooperative, Abubakar Umar said the project would impact positively, especially on their teeming unemployed youth who would be taught the technique of growing fodder and other varieties of grass suitable for livestock consumption.

Rukaiya Lawal Gwamna of the Kaduna Federation of Milk Producers Association,described the project as key to the dairy value chain, adding that the workshop was a stskeholders participation where information would be transmitted to those at the local level .