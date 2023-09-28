Economic stability is our priority in 2024 agenda – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday in Abuja identified stability as one of the primes in the economic agenda of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration for 2024.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said Shettima stated this at the 136th National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima said government at all levels must remain committed to re-evaluating their priorities and streamline processes.

He also emphasised the need for the three tiers of government to make bold decisions that would reflect key social issues, including social protection, social investment and nutrition.

Speaking on the theme, “Planning for Stability: Our Agenda for Economic Growth in 2024,”, Shettima reminded governors and other members of NEC that the weight of the tough decisions to rescue Nigeria’s economy depends on their cooperation and goodwill.

He noted that what has set Tinubu apart as a Nigerian leader was the courage to embark on fixing the country’s economy through bold reforms.

“It took courage for him to embark on fixing an economy hindered by decades of political lip service. But that’s what has set President Bola Ahmed Tinubu apart: his bold reforms to reposition the economy and save it from further erosion.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other highlights of the meeting are as follows; Excess Crude Account; US$473,754.57, Stabilization Account; N34,936,868,803.58 and Development of Natural Resources; N128,330,636,441.14.

On the impact of flood in some parts of the country, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, categorised states based on degrees of damage.

Bello, who is the Chairman of the Committee on impact of Flood and Disaster Across the States in Nigeria, classified the states as group A

States with over 15 points (most affected).

He listed the states to includes; Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers, Enugu, Kano, Oyo, Yobe, Zamfara.

“Those in group B are states with 10-15 points which are Cross River, Delta, Jigawa, Kwara and Ondo, while group C

States with less than 10 points are

Katsina, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom and Bauchi.

“Others are Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“NEC resolved to develop a roadmap for intervention and directed NEMA to provide immediate intervention on relief to affected states, roadmap to be developed and articulated by NEC with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum.”