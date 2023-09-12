Ebonyi South: APC group roots for Obirija to replace Umahi at Senate

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – An All Progressives Congress, APC, support group, Asiwaju Project beyond 2023 has urged the party to allow its southeast coordinator, Nwaji Obirija to replace Senator David Umahi as the party’s candidate for Ebonyi South senatorial district.

The seat became vacant following the appointment of Senator David Umahi as Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

The group in a statement by its National Director for Media and Publicity, Adeboye Adebayo and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, said, it decided to push Obirija forward on the heel of the numerous calls by his kinsmen to allow Onicha East to have a shot at public office.

“Onicha Local government area has never been in the Senate before. Onicha is divided into two blocs East and West, with Onicha West having a Council Boss and has produced 3 Commissioners, while Onicha East is left with nothing. Going down memory lane, all the Local government areas in Ebonyi South senatorial district except Onicha have taken their turn in Senatorial position in the past 16 years.

“It is right and just in the spirit of fairness known with our progressive party, to consider Onicha local government area the chance to clinch the vacant seat in order to heal some wounds and to maintain equity.

“Apart from being competent, he has displayed enormous capacity, loyalty and genuine commitment to the principles and ideals of our Principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He has paid his dues and he deserved all the support he needs” the statement said.