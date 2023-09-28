Ebonyi Poll: Mixed reactions as tribunal upholds Gov Nwifuru’s victory

Nwifuru

Reactions have trailed the Ebonyi Governorship Election Petition Tribunal judgement affirming Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as Governor of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed the Petition of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its candidate, Prof Benard Odoh.

The Tribunal also dismissed the petition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr IfeanyiChukwuma Odii.

The Tribunal struck out all the petitions against Nwifuru’s victory in the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election and ruled in his favour as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi State.

Speaking with NAN on the telephone on the judgement, some of the stakeholders in the state on Thursday in Abakaliki commended the judiciary on the judgement while others expressed displeasure.

Mr Kachukwu Emmanuel, a Political Analyst and stakeholder of the APC hailed the judiciary on the judgement, noting that it was a victory for the people of Ebonyi.

According to Emmanuel, there has been jubilation everywhere since the judgement and this shows that the people love Nwifuru.

“People voted for him and there are no two ways about it. This jubilation is purely a show of love. We are happy with the ruling. Congratulations to him and APC,” he stated.

However, Deputy State Chairman of the PDP, Mr Ifeanyi Nworie, said the judgement was not acceptable to the party and called on members and supporters to remain calm.

Nworie, a Legal practitioner and a PDP Legal team member, vowed that the party would surely move to a higher Court for justice.

“I call our supporter to remain calm and we are determined to get justice and reclaim our mandate at the higher court,” he added.

Mr Ogbuefi Zaccheaus, Secretary of PDP, decried the judgement and noted that the party is still hopeful at the appeal court.

Mrs Particia Nweke, a civil servant, urged the political parties to support the winner and move Ebonyi state forward.

“I believe that the court remains the last hope for the common man, so let us eschew anger and let us support the winner to build our dear state,” Nweke said.