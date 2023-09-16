East-West road project, vital link for Niger-Delta devt – Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno

By Luminous Jannamike

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has stressed the crucial role of the East West Road project, which he described as a vital link for the development of the Niger Delta region.

He made these remarks during a project inspection conducted by the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, in the state.

“I cannot recall when any Minister of the ministry last inspected projects,” said Governor Umo Eno, as he expressed his appreciation for Minister Momoh’s proactive approach.

Governor Umo Eno advocated for regular meetings between the Minister and state governors, highlighting the importance of such interactions in clarifying roles, preventing project duplication, and promoting collaboration.

“The investment of the state in the Niger Delta despite being one of the largest oil producers is significant,” highlighted Governor Umo Eno.

He then stressed on the need for a reciprocal level of support from the federal government, considering the environmental degradation in the region.

Engr. Momoh, during his visit, underscored the importance of gathering firsthand information before implementing policy.

He addressed the critical issues of security and infrastructure in the region, specifically pointing out the dire situation in places like Eleme and Ahoda.

“I am here to meet with Your Excellency because I know that governors have a strong voice,” Minister Momoh stated.

He lamented the lack of access roads in the Niger Delta, which serves as the economic backbone of the country, and appealed for unity among governors, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders in demanding the transfer of the East West Road project back to the Ministry of Niger Delta. This, he said, would align with the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Tinubu.

The Minister also expressed his intention to forge partnerships and invited the governor to collaborate with his ministry in bringing much-needed infrastructure to the region.