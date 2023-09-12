Earthquake: Sultan’s JNI seeks international support for Morocco

By Ibrahim Hassan

Worried by the earthquake that has ravaged some part of the Kingdom of Morocco, apex Muslim organisation, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto has called for international rescue support for the North African country.

Secretary General of the JNI, Prof Khalid Aliyu in a statement, stated that the JNI monitored very closely the incident and therefore commiserated with the people and Kingdom of Morocco.

“The world has indeed witnessed yet another very frightening quake in Morocco, few years after the Syrian and Turkish experiences. From the emerging information, the Moroccan earthquake could be one of the world’s most terrifying episodes that must have occurred in recent history.”

“JNI however calls on the international communities to increase rescue support and humanitarian gestures to the Kingdom of Morocco. While those in Nigeria who desire to extend support to the Moroccan earthquake victims, could kindly do that through the Moroccan Embassy in Nigeria, located at no. 39, Lake Chad Street, Maitama, Abuja or Plot 1318, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

“Nevertheless, the unfortunate tremor echoes Allah’s message to man, wherein He says in Qur’an 99, verses 1-5 that “When the earth is shaken with its (final) earthquake. And when the earth throws out its burdens. And man will say: “What is the matter with it?” That Day it will declare its information (about all what happened over it of good or evil). Because your Lord has inspired it.”From the forgoing verses, Allah has preempted man that earthquake throws out its burdens and man will be in a state of despair when it happens, as we now see happening in Morocco. Isn’t it time for man to take heed and look inwards by retracting from misdoings and be of good to Allah, as well as to the society and humanity in general, before the final and earthquake?”

“Indeed we are, but only created beings of Allah, the Most High and within the twinkle of an eye, events could change, just as we are now witnessing in Morocco. The quake is more or less a confirmation, as well as a similitude of what Allah says in Q22:1-2 that “O mankind! Fear your Lord and be dutiful to Him! Verily, the earthquake of the Hour (of Judgement) is a terrible thing. The Day you shall see it, every nursing mother will forget her nursing and every pregnant one will drop her load, and you shall see mankind as in a drunken state, yet they will not be drunken, but severe will be the Torment of Allah.” The unfolding events in Morocco testify that happenstance like earthquake are distressing experience, just as it will be on the Judgement Day.”

“Muslims are nonetheless implored to fervently include the people of Morocco in daily supplications for fast healing process and recovery, as well as better well-being thereafter. The call has become imperative owing to the fact that Morocco has for many years past been a dependable ally to Nigeria and Nigerians. In fact, the agricultural transformation of Nigerian government was supported substantially by the Kingdom of Morocco, particularly that the Moroccan state-owned phosphate giant OCP was to construct a fertilizer plant in Nigeria, just as there was the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project, aimed at exporting energy resources to Europe.”

“We pray to Allah, the Most High, to pardon and forgive all those who have lost their lives and may they all be counted amongst the martyrs, all the injured be granted quick recoveries and for those who have lost valuables may they be recompensed in the best way. Amin,” the statement added.