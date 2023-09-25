By Kingsley Omonobi

Military Pension Board, MPB, has disclosed that it is planning an electronic verification of military pensioners aimed at ensuring a seamless administration and payment of benefits to ex-servicemen.

This came as a new Chairman, Air Vice, AVM, Marshal Paul Ichibor Irumheson, has assumed office at MPB in Abuja, pledging an open door policy in synergy with staff and retirees.

Giving insight into the electronic verification project, the immediate past Chairman of the MPB, Rear Admiral Sabiru Lawal disclosed that when completed, the project would greatly enhance the operations of the MPB as it would eliminate a lot of bottlenecks.

Admiral Lawal made this known while handing over to the new MPB Chairman at its office in Abuja.

Lawal said, “We have strived to put in place a process for the payment of gratuities, death benefits and monthly pensions that has worked so efficiently for the Board.

“I must however state that my intention of conducting an electronic verification exercises of our retirees during my tenure could not be actualized. This is a major regret for me as the inability to execute it was not the fault of the Board or mine.

“It was as a result of challenges faced by e-tranzact, which is the IT Company contracted to execute and midwife the electronic verification project that were not brought to my knowledge.

“E-tranzact has however gone back to the drawing Board with assurances that it will be ready for the exercise in the nearest future, not later than first quarter of 2024.

“I therefore want to implore the new Chairman MPB to follow up and ensure the exercise is conducted as planned. The CDS and Ministry are very much interested in seeing to its actualization.

“As you (new chairman) take-on this highly demanding responsibility. I want to advise that you key-in into the already established processes that are in place, unless there is need for a review.

“Though the past three years have been the most challenging period in my entire career, I still have cause to give thanks to Almighty Allah for his guidance, mercy and protection throughout my tenure as the Chairman of the MPB.”

He thanked the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS and the Service Chiefs. “And in particular, the Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, for considering me worthy and capable of heading this unique establishment”.

Reflecting on the achievements during his tenure, he said, “These included the prompt execution of the MPB core mandates as well as improved well- being and working environment for our staff in general.

“Most visitors to the Board, be they retirees or guests attest to the fact that the Board has changed and improved significantly from what they used to know.

“Even our esteemed retirees/pensioners all attest to the promptness with which their gratuities and pensions were paid since my assumption of duty.

“The MPB has also become the unit where officers and men lobby intensively to serve because of the pleasant working environment and policies that we put in place for the improved well being of staff.

“However, despite these collective achievements of ours, I want to seize this opportunity to advice the officers and men that I will be leaving behind at the Board and those that will be posted to serve at the Board in future, that being opportune to work on the Board to administer the retirement benefits of our esteemed veterans and the families of the departed ones, is more than just a duty, it is a sacred responsibility for which our conscience should be our guide.

“In view of the fact that all of us will at one time or the other find ourselves on the payroll of the MPB, whether you are an officer or a soldier, please don’t do to the retirees and their NOKs, what you won’t want to be done to you.”

In his remarks, the new Chairman of MPB, AVM Irumheson, among others, said “My doors (office) will be open at all times. Let me know when there are issues to be resolved rather than going public when we have not put such issues for resolution through internal mechanisms”.

Irumheson advised officers and soldiers of the MPB to remain committed to the ideals and mandate of the board while always displaying a high sense of discipline.

Present at the ceremony were former Chsirmen of the MPB and representatives of service chiefs including Rear Admiral MC Onah (Rtd), Major Gen BVT Kwaji (Rtd), Rear Admiral Mshelia (Rtd), Air Commodore Kachiro (Rtd), Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Dabo (Rtd) and Major Gen AB Adamu (Rtd).