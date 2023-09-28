DYIP lauds Tinubu over appointment of Ebie as NDDC chair; Igbuya, board member

~ Urge Oborevwori, PDP not to play politics with palliatives.

Delta Youths in Politics (DYIP), a social-political organization operating under the aegis of APC Delta, has thanked President Bola Tinubu for designating Mr. Chiedu Ebie and Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya as the chairman and a board member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), respectively.

The nomination, according to the group’s president, Comrade John Jephthah, is a square peg in a square hole. “the nomination of Mr. Chiedu Ebie; one-time commissioner and SSG in Delta State as Chairman of NDDC and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya will restructure the commission for its purpose. I believe Mr. President needed a technocrat with a wealth of administration experience to oversee the commission, and all of these are what he saw in Mr. Ebie.”

“I would like to thank the APC party leadership in the state for endorsing the nomination, and I would additionally like to call on our youths and supporters to give their full support to this nomination given to us on a platter of gold by Mr. President. Let us support them so they can effectively discharge their duties for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta.

“Mr. Chiedu and Igbuya are approachable, open-minded, flexible, team players, and goal achievers, and their doors are always open to all. I am confident in their abilities to offer democratic benefits to all.”

Convener and the President of DYIP also urged the Delta State Government against playing politics with federal government palliatives. We have observed that Sheriff Oborevwori has entirely turned the palliative into a PDP affair, to the detriment of all.

President Tinubu, in his magnanimity, approved the distribution of these palliatives to all state Governors irrespective of political parties, so it will be deleterious on the Delta State Government to deprive APC members from being beneficiaries of the palliatives, especially coming from the Federal Government under the APC led administration.

When asked about the legal tussle between Atiku and President Tinubu, Comrade John Jephthah responded that Atiku should be concerned about his history. “Atiku, who has no lineage or known relatives in Adamawa State and who lost woefully in the recently concluded election, has no ethical basis to question Mr. president’s bright and excellent credentials.”