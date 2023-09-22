Due process: Six indigenous firms win bid for waste mgt in Abia

By Steve Oko

Six “Grade A” indigenous companies have won the bid to evacuate waste in Abia State.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Due Process and Procurement, Dr Oluebube Chukwu, who disclosed this in Umuahia, said that a total of 171 companies bided for the private sector participation.

Recall that Gov Alex Otti had at his inaugural speech, declared state of emergency on waste management.

The Governor’s Aide spoke during a Technical Section and handing over of the successful bidders to the General Manager, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, Mazi Ogbonna Okereke, at ASEPA office in Umuahia.

He explained that only six companies were successful after passing through all the crucibles of the screening and selection exercise by the Due Process Selection Committee, adding that four other companies were placed on standby list.

The SSA emphasized that no charges or kickbacks were collected from the bidders, “rather experience and competence were considered, as government is more concerned about timely, efficient, dignifying, and sustainable Waste Management in the state, hence their engagement to serve Abians creditably”.

He said that the companies would partner Abia State in its Waste Management Strategies towards giving the state “a cleaner, greener, and highly aesthetic environment in line with the initiative of Governor Alex Otti- led administration.”

Dr Oluebube charged the successful firms to live up to expectations, stressing that the State Government would not compromise standards in its waste management efforts.

He announced that the Governor, Dr Alex Otti, had directed the abolition of the use of communal refuse collection and taskforce, in waste management, and approved the commencement of “Modern Waste Management Practices” in the state which would involve end-to-end -system, starting from 1st October, 2023″.

This, he explained, would guarantee a cleaner, wealthier, and more conducive environment.

He tasked the successful bidders to ensure that their equipment are ready and efficient as a breach or noncompliance with any of the provisions of their contract agreements would not be tolerated.

The Due Process boss named the successful indigenous refuse contractors to include but not limited to: Povicheck/Ancoold Nigeria Limited, Clean an Green Services, Pinnacle Health and Environmental Services, and Easy On Nigeria Limited, to manage Aba zone.

He said that Pec Multi-Consult and Stevenah Limited, would manage Umuahia zone.

The SSA noted that Abia State Government decided to use indigenous refuse contractors ” because they are more familiar with all the terrains within their zones of coverage, and also as a way of creating more employment opportunities for Abians who will be employed by the refuse management companies.”

In a remark, ASEPA General Manager, Mazi Ogbonna Okereke, congratulated the successful bidders for emerging victorious in such a highly competitive selection, and expressed the readiness of the agency to partner them in ensuring that waste management in the state conforms with modern trends.

He applauded the Due Process boss Chukwu and his Selection Team, for doing a meticulous and painstaking job that gave rise to the emergence of the best companies amongst others to serve Abians.

The ASEPA DG, during a technical session said that the agency had decided that the contractors would adopt door- to -door refuse collection method, and urged them to embark on pedestrian mapping of their respective zones.

Okereke told the contractors to cover daily refuse collection from households and public places, sweep and clean major roads and streets in Aba and Umuahia.

They were equally directed to desilt the drains in their zones, adding that his ASEPA will be managing the major refuse dump sites in Aba and Umuahia.

He disclosed that the phase two of the waste management in Abia State would include turning wastes into wealth through recycling, and advocated for wastes separation and bagging of biodegradable ones at the point of generation.

He called on critical stakeholders on waste generation and management to close ranks to ensure a desirable and sustainable environment.

The ASEPA GM further directed the contractors to always cover their trucks and buckets while conveying the refuses to the dump sites.

He also encouraged them to provide adequate medical and welfare packages to all their field workers to ensure that their health is not compromised.

In their remarks, the MD, Povichek/Ancoold Nig. Ltd, Mr Uche Igwe, for Aba Zone, and the MD, Pek Multi-Consult, Mr Enwereuzo Chinedu, for Umuahia Zone, thanked Abia State Government, for finding them worthy to serve the State in waste management, adding that they will do all within their ability to ensure that Abia will take the expected lead as the cleanliness State in Nigeria.

They promised to deliver, declaring that they had the requisite experience in waste management, adequate manpower to be engaged, and assorted equipment to deploy for effective waste management.