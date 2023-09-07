DSS probes Garki Market mob attack

Soni Daniel

Abuja: The Department of State Services has begun an investigation into what appears as a mob attack at the Garki Market in the Federal Capital Territory earlier today.

The Service said in a statement by its Spokesman Dr. Peter Afunanya that the probe became necessary to determine whether its operatives or the mob at the market were at fault over the incident.

In the statement made available to Vanguard on Wednesday night, Afunanya said: “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (today, 7/9/2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja.

“Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter.

“The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible.

“The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public,” Afunanya said.