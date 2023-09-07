DSS: Police quell disruption at Abuja market

By: Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The FCT Police Command said on Thursday night that its personnel quelled a riot/disruption situation at the popular Garki Market in Abuja which ensued between market workers, DSS personnel and some individuals.

The Police said that during the incident, several persons were arrested and normalcy and public safety was later restored.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh said, “Following an incident at Garki International Market on Thursday 7th September 2023, an altercation arose between market occupants and certain individuals, including a DSS personnel and a tailor named Muhammad Habibu.

“The Garki Divisional Police station mobilized officers in response to a distress call reporting the invasion of the market by these individuals, who fired shots at a tailor known as Mubarak Mubarak.

“This incident led to some of the local youths reacting angrily and attempting to confront the DSS personnel involved.

“In response, the police intervened to rescue the individuals and protect public safety.

“During the incident, there was damage to a section of the Police outpost as some of the irate youths acted in a disorderly manner.

“It is important to note that some weapons used in the commotion have been recovered, and normalcy has now been restored.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna Garba, has emphasized the commitment to maintaining peace and respecting the rights of all citizens within the FCT.

‘He encouraged market occupants to also refrain from engaging in mischief involving public property, especially that which belongs to the security agencies emplaced to safeguard their well-being.

Furthermore, he urgef the public to utilize the police emergency lines

08061581938,07057337653, 08028940883, for assistance when needed.