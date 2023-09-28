DSS nabs Shi’ite’s spokesperson at Kano airport

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna—Spokesperson of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shii’tes and Editor-in-Chief of Almizan, Malam Ibrahim Musa, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS.

Journalists were told that Musa was arrested by the DSS at the Aminu Kano International Airport, yesterday morning, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.

An official of IMN, Abdullahi Usman, in a statement, yesterday, said no reason was provided by the authorities for Musa’s arrest and called for his immediate release.

The statement read: “Ibrahim Musa, who was with a family member, Binta Sulaiman, was abducted by the Nigeria’s secret police, DSS, at the Aminu Kano International Airport early morning on Wednesday while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj (Umrah).

“Meanwhile, no reason had been provided by the authorities for his arrest even as he is known for his role in the call for the release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, who was arrested in the wake of a clampdown and extrajudicial killing of about 1,000 of his followers by the Nigerian government in 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“He was part of the campaign that got a Federal High Court judgment ordering the release and compensation of Sheikh Zakzaky, the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, for which it is believed the security agents who lost in the case are displeased.

“Human rights organisations, especially Amnesty International, had pressured the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasiru el-Rufai, to publicly announce that his government had buried about 350 people killed in the extrajudicial killing in a mass grave at Mando village in Kaduna.

“We wish to call for the immediate release and safety of Malam Musa, whose only crime was standing against genocide and disregard to law and order perpetrated by those in power under the Buhari regime.

“We also wish to draw the attention of the authorities and other stakeholders to the dangers behind extending the murder activities in which innocent men, women and children were extrajudicially killed by the immediate past regime, to the current regime of President Bola Tinubu.

“We want to believe that the current government of President Tinubu would not want to identify itself with the abuse of democratic tenets, human rights abuse and intimidation through genocide perpetrated by the immediate past regime. Hence, we reiterate our call for his immediate and unconditional release.”