DSS intelligence report: FCT natives group advises youths to shun destabilization plot

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Abuja natives youth group under Original Inhabitant Youth and Empowerment Organization, AOIYEOc, has advised youths not to subscribe to any attempt to use them to subvert the security of the country.

The president of the group, Commandant Isaac David said this why reacting to the intelligence report by the Department of State Security Service, DSS, that certain politicians were desperately mobilizing unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups to stage violent protest in the country.

He challenged Nigerian youths to wake up by beginning to resist manipulations by those he referred to as “evil plotters” that had always turn to them “any time they want to cause havoc in the country.”

Noting that many precious lives have been lost in the past during confrontation with security agents, David insisted that “youths should not bow to any form of inducement by people who do not have their interests at heart.”

He tasked the youths to see the growth and development of the country as paramount concern by staying away from issues that seem to jeopardize the nation’s development.

“By staying away from these, government will have no crisis to manage and it will directly concentrate all the resources on the development of the nation.

“For this, on behalf Abuja Original Inhabitant Youth and Empowerment Organization AOIYEO, we call on the youths not to make themselves available to destroy this country, they should not allow politicians to turn them against the authority because it is only in the time of peace, cooperation and tranquility that the nation develops, “he further said.

“Youths have a good lives to live, they have future that must be protected and possibly they are the leaders that the country is waiting for but if these youths are wasted in unnecessary protests, Nigeria may miss the opportunity to be ruled by the best hands, our young people need to ruminate over this and shun any form of violence,” he said.

Recall that the DSS had claimed that it uncovered plots by some politicians to use students, youths, among others to stage violent protests in Abuja and across the country in order to discredit the federal government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.