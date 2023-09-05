DSS arrests Nasarawa officials, other criminals over theft, sale of palliatives

Soni Daniel

As Nigerians grapple with high cost of living arising from the fuel subsidy removal by the administration, the items doled out by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the high cost of fuel have been reportedly stolen in many states of the federation, thereby worsening the plight of vulnerable Nigerians.

The Department of State Services on Tuesday confirmed that many of the goods given out by the government as palliatives to suffering Nigerians have already been hijacked by top-ranking government officials in some states of the federation.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said in a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday that some unnamed officials of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices, who were trading in palliatives had since been apprehended and handed over to appropriate authorities for punishment.

The statement indicated that the NASEMA officials and their accomplices were caught in the act at the Modern Market in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital were they were reselling the palliatives to unsuspecting members of the public for their pecuniary interest.

The operation by the DSS followed complaints by some state governments that the palliatives released by the federal government for their respective states had been diverted.

Following the complaints, the DSS said it undertook an investigation and was able to arrest some of the perpetrators of the act and retrieved the stolen items.

While this operation is ongoing in other states, the Service has for instance, intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable in the place.

“Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold. The suspects have, however, been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures,” Afunanya said.

“The Service, therefore, calls on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action,” the DSS spokesman admonished.