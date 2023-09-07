Drama as two Rectors resume duty at Osun Poly campus

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There was mild drama on Thursday at the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, as two Rectors resumed duty in the institution’s campus.

The institution had been in crisis recently following the suspension of the Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo on July 11, 2023 by the state government on allegation of fund misappropriation and appointing Mr Kehinde Alabi in acting capacity.

However, Odetayo through his counsel, Rasheed Adeniyi, on August 21, 2023, approached the Industrial Court with an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants/respondents, their servants, privies, employees or howsoever described from giving effects to the letter of suspension dated 11th July, 2023 and letter of querry dated 1st August, 2023 given to the claimant/applicant herein or in any way interfering with the claimant/applicant’s position as the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction before this court.

Justice O. A Ogunbowale, who presided over the matter in Lagos, granted the order sought by the claimant and restrained the state government and its agent from acting on the matter pending the determination of the suit before it.

But on Thursday, both Odetayo and Alabi resumed duty as rector on the school with Odetayo and some workers supporting him resuming at the Rector’s office while Alabi and his supporters also gathered inside a hall.

Odetayo after arriving the campus presented a court order to the Chief Security Officer before proceeding to the office escorted by a faction of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, ASUP in the school.

Few minutes later, Alabi along with his ASUP faction arrived the school and converged inside a hall in the campus.

In a statement he personally issued and made available to newsmen by Tope Abiola, he charged students and staff to remain calm as government is taking necessary steps to ensure peace return to the campus

“I urge you to remain calm and go about your normal duties without any protest”, he said.