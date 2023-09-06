Drake poses with collection of bras thrown at him during concerts

American rapper, Drake has grabbed the headlines again after he shared a picture showing an array of bras collected during ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’.

The OVO hitmaker, in the early hours of Wednesday, shared a photo on Instagram of him posing next to a massive collection of bras arranged neatly on the floor behind him.

The undergarments, whose total number wasn’t given but appear to be more than 100, were in different colors, styles and sizes.

Drake , in the picture, could be seen flashing a huge smile while holding his arms out wide.

“Remember when we both forgot who the fuck I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one,” he wrote underneath the photo in his trademark half-rap, half-social media caption style.

Drake has made headlines throughout his tour as women tossed their undergarments at him.