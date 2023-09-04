Drake gifts fan $50k for using furniture money on his shows’ ticket

Popular Canadian rapper, Drake, has gifted the sum of $50,000 to a fan who sacrificed their furniture to attend his show.

The music entertainer held a concert in Las Vegas, United States, on Saturday.

During the concert, an ardent support raised a placard that read, “Drake, I spent my furniture money on your 2 shows.”

Upon seeing this, the rapper responded to the fan by saying that he would give them $50,000 because he loves them, HipHop Dx said.

“You know what? My man, your furniture money, I will give you $50,000 because I love you,” he said.

He also turned to the audience and conveyed that he was trying to teach them a valuable lesson about understanding the challenges others may face in life.

“Listen, this is what life is about. I am trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something: you never know what the next person is going through,” he added.

Drake rose to fame after debuting his mixtape ‘Room for Improvement’ in 2006.

He has nine albums to his credit, including a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled ‘Her Loss’.

Drake has won numerous awards and received global recognition for his expertise.