Doyen of accounting, Akintola Williams, dies at 104

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, James Ogunnaike & Providence Ayanfeoluwa

LAGOS—THE doyen of accounting, Akintola Williams, yesterday, died at the age of 104. Williams was said to have died in his sleep at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, yesterday, confirmed the death of Williams, who became Africa’s first chartered accountant at 30.

A source from ICAN told Vanguard that though its President and the Registrar are presently out of town, a visit was made to the home of the deceased to confirm the news of his death.

Akintola was Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, who pioneered Nigeria’s accounting profession.

He was born on August 9, 1919, into the family of Thomas Ekundayo Williams.

He had his primary education at Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School, Lagos in the 1930s and attended the CMS Grammar School in Lagos for his secondary education.

As a result of his academic brilliance, he won a UAC scholarship for his higher education at the Yaba Higher College where he obtained a diploma in commerce.

Afterwards, he then proceeded to the University of London in 1944 to study banking and finance where he graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree in 1946.

He continued his studies and three years later, he qualified as a chartered accountant in England in 1949, making him the first African to achieve the feat.

He returned to Nigeria in 1950 and served with the Inland Revenue as an assessment officer until March 1952 when he resigned to start his accounting firm, Akintola Williams and Co., which became the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa.

Williams was also a strong advocate for developing the accounting profession in Nigeria.

He was a founding member of the ICAN and was its president from 1963 to 1965.

He was also a member of the National Board of Accountants and Auditors.

Williams received many awards and honours, including the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR, and the Nigerian National Order of Merit, NNOM.

He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

It’s the end of an era—Obaseki

Reacting to the death of Mr Williams, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, said it is the end of an era for the accounting profession in Nigeria.

Obaseki, in a statement, said: “I am immensely saddened by the news of the passing of our elder statesman, an economic titan and the doyen of the accounting profession in Nigeria, Chief Akintola Williams.

“Akintola Williams lived a long and fulfilled life, having made his mark as not only the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant but also led the envious legacy as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished professionals in the corporate world.

“A rare breed, Chief Williams played a key role as a nationalist, as he was a contemporary of key figures in Nigeria’s historical development, including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, fighting together for the independence of our dear nation and keeping on with the drive to see Nigeria lead the continent on different fronts.

“He set up the first accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & Co., in 1952 upon qualifying as the first Nigerian chartered accountant and expanded to other countries of the world.

“Chief Williams, perhaps, made some of the most consequential contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy through his interventions in the setting up of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN.

“He was upright, intelligent and cosmopolitan, making an enormous impact in the business community and in promoting probity and good governance.

“The business community has indeed lost a beacon and compass who provided light and direction to the Nigerian state.”

His legacies’ll linger for a lifetime—Sanwo-Olu

Also in his tribute, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described Akintola’s death as a colossal loss to the nation.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a great legend and the doyen of accounting in Nigeria, Akintola Williams, who contributed his quota to the financial sector and the economy of Nigeria during his lifetime.

“I commiserate with his family, friends, associates and the entire accountants in Nigeria. I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Akintola Williams and that God grants the financial sector and the deceased family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

He’ll be celebrated among generations—Abiodun

Similarly, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State described the passing of Williams as the end of an era.

The governor, in a statement, said his impacts on the profession will continue to be remembered and celebrated among generations of Accountants in years to come.

Abiodun said: “On behalf of the government and the good people of Ogun State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the doyen of accounting, late Chief Akintola Williams, who passed on to glory today (yesterday).

“While we are going to miss his priceless contributions for over seven decades in the field of accounting, our solace lies in the profound legacies he left behind and his indelible footprints.”

He was an embodiment of integrity —Ex-ICAN boss

Mourning its former president, ICAN described the late Akintola Williams as an embodiment of integrity.

In a chat with Vanguard, the immediate past President of ICAN, Mrs Comfort Olu-Eyitayo, said: “As the doyen of the accountancy profession in West Africa, we are very proud of him; he was an icon, somebody that was highly revered and emulate. He was an embodiment of integrity. Just mentioning his name feels good to us and we are grateful to God for having given him a very fulfilled and impactful life.

“He set a lot of standards for people behind him to follow and we are praying that those of us left behind can accomplish as much as he has done in his lifetime.”

He served with integrity —Ex-ICAN Registrar

Also reacting, a former Registrar/Chief Executive of ICAN, Prof. Ahmed Kumshe, said the late Williams did not only serve ICAN, but the country with integrity.

Kumshe said: “Papa Williams has built the accounting profession in Nigeria not just in Africa. Both he and a few others, who started with him, served this country with integrity.

“They had the interest of the country at large, not just the institute. That is why the institute has gotten its relevance to date.

“Baba was a legend, mentor and icon. He was everything and we pray his soul rests in peace.”