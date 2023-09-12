Don’t use my family for ‘banger tweet’, Reminisce warns trolls

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru, popularly known as Reminisce has warned internet trolls against using his family to ‘chase clout.’

Reminisce, in a post on X cautioned trolls not to involve his family in any online ‘banter’, stating that he would go to any length to ‘fish out’ the culprit.

He said, “All fun and games, but no use; my family find ‘banger tweet’ I will fish you out and believe me… hashtags won’t help! Mo ma wo inu e Jade bi Idun ni! Ti a ban sunkun.”

The rapper also revealed his fifth album, ‘Alaye Toh Se Gogo’ (ATSG) is set for release on September 29.

The 13-track album will feature BNXN, D Smoke, Mohbad, and Oxlade.