Don’t place adverts to celebrate my birthday, says Shettima

Kashim Shettima

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has appealed to friends and well-wishers not to refrain from placing adverts on newspapers or any paid channels to convey their birthday greetings.

Shettima, who turns 57 on Saturday, September 2, noted that he’s appreciative of the messages he has received on his birthday over the years.

In a post on X on Thursday, the VP urged individuals to donate to charity organizations instead.

He said, “Dear friends and well-wishers, Greetings to you all. As we approach the anniversary of my birth on September 2nd, I am utterly grateful for the warm wishes and kind sentiments that many of you have expressed over the years. Your thoughtfulness has touched my heart and has been a source of immense joy.

“At the same time, I would like to take this opportunity to humbly request that you consider celebrating this occasion in a different way.

“In the spirit of our nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance, I kindly ask you to refrain from placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilizing paid channels to convey your greetings.

“I invite you to join me in channelling our collective efforts towards a nobler cause. Instead of spending resources on such messages, I encourage you to contribute to the betterment of our society by donating to charity organizations in need, or your preference, in our collective pursuit of a humane and functional world.

“Thank you for your understanding and for being my all-weather friends and allies. Warm regards.