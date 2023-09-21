By Chris Onuoha

African Representative and Board Member, International Council of Nurses (ICN), Andre Gitembagara has called on Nigerian government to tackle the challenges facing Nurses in the country, saying neglecting their plight and welfare, breeds brain-drain witnessed in the country’s health sector.

Speaking at the 2023 Nurses’ Week Conference held in Lagos, Gitembagara urged Federal government to look inwards and acknowledge the effective impact Nurses have in the healthcare sector, while advocating that the Nursing profession should be given a priority on its policy table for advancement.

Gitembagara, who doubles as the President, Rwandan Nurses and Midwives Union (RNMU), was the guest speaker at the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Council’s 2023 Nurses’ Week Conference, with theme: “Our Nurses, Our Future” held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said, “You cannot have quality healthcare services in a country without investing in nurses and developing the personnel that man the sector. You cannot grow the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) in a country effectively without investing in the nurses. Therefore, looking at the ratio of nurses in Lagos and its deficits, it is a bit far to achieve universal coverage and SDG’s without investing in the nurses. I counsel that government of Nigeria should increase the number of trained Nurses in the country to meet these demands. It is also for the Nurses themselves to advocate for a better service and their wellbeing,” Gitmenbagara said.

Speaking further, Gitembagara mentioned that nurses across Africa are facing similar challenges in terms of industry shortcomings, but noted that nurses in Nigeria face peculiar challenges that need to be addressed with urgency.

“We are saddened because of the shortage of Nurses personnel in Africa. Worldwide, there was a study conducted that shows that the world is lacking about 6 million nurses worldwide. And such gap in the ration of 80 percent is located in Africa. For instance, in Lagos, there is an estimate of 15,000 nurses in both public and private healthcare sector serving a population of about 29 million people. The ratio is too low. You can imagine when 15,000 nurses cater for 29 million people. It is worrisome and we as a Nursing body appeals to the government of Nigeria to do something and increase the estimated number to meet the healthcare demand of the people.

“Another issue is the migration of medical personnel especially Nurses to other developed countries for juicy job placement and welfare. Although movement is the right of the people, however it is not right when Nurses who are trained with a country’s resources, migrate to another country after training. Such brain drain is a clear indication that government is not doing enough to retain and sustain its personnel from moving to other countries. It is imperative that countries that spend their resources to train these professionals should try and retain them to move their country’s healthcare sector and economy forward.

“I will also advocate that the developed countries that take African indigenous Nurses from their home base should help develop and train Nurses in Africa instead of taking them away. Africa is a continent of potentials with about 70 percent of youths that needs job. We need to train them well. But it is not right to get them trained and thereafter, the effort is undermined by the foreign immigration attraction that is happening now. It must stop and government must do something to retain them here.”

Gitembagara mentioned that Nursing is a noble profession, that many people wants to join profession but there are issues not allowing them to join. “The working condition is not favourable. The salary structure compared to the general market is not good. There is inflation globally which affects everyone though, but when you compared the earnings of a Nurse to others in the healthcare sector, it is nothing to write home about,” he said.

He said Nurses work for long hours despite the low salary structure and unfavourable conditions at work including exposure to danger and lack of essential equipments to operate. This, according to him, discourages the career appreciation and growth in the country. Also, recognition of the profession by the government through involvement of the Nurses in decisions and policy making is another problem they are facing.

“In most African countries, government sidelines Nurses in decisions and policies that affects them. We want Nurses to involve in leadership roles and policy making. Nurses are educated from the graduate level up to PhD level in career development. So, their academic qualifications are enough to give them leadership roles in the society,” he added.

In his opening remark the chairman of the occasion, Nr. Olurotimi Awojide said; “The attainment of Universal Health Coverage is largely dependent on the active involvement of Nurses. According to World Health organisation (WHO), achieving health for all will depend on the sufficient numbers of well-trained and calculated, regulated and well supported Nurses and Midwives, who receive pay and recognition commensurate with the services and quality of care they provide.

“Investing in Nurses and Midwives is a good value for money. The UN High Level Commission of Health Employment and Economic Growth concluded that investments in education and job creation in health and social sectors result in a triple return of improved health outcomes, global health security and inclusive economic growth. There is therefore the need for Lagos State Government to invest more in the training of Nurses by providing opportunity for National and International conferences, seminars and short-term certificate courses.

“The increased rate of brain drain in nursing profession has put more workload on the few of us that are left behind. While appreciating the efforts of the government in recruiting more personnel, we want it to be sustained and improve upon. Also, the association frowns at the increased rate of quackery in the healthcare sector in the State. Unfortunately, many highly placed qualified health professionals are the perpetrators of this evil act. They have turned their private hospitals to illegal training institutions. This must stop and we are requesting for the support of the government in this regard. And lastly, we want the government to review the salary of Nurses. We remind the government on the promise on improved welfare packages for our Nurse leaders. The involvement of nurses in all decision-making processes is very paramount. This was well emphasised in the industrial arbitration panel judgment of 1981 making it a mandate for Nurses to be part of Boards, committees that may be set up in the health sector,” he said.

In the same vein, NANNM State Secretary, Oloruntoba Odumosu said, “From today’s event you can see that the session is growing in leaps and bound and for the first time, an international speaker from ICN, a Rwandan, came to speak to us. All these represents that the commission is representing us properly. We are keen about advocacy role in ensuring that we are putting it in government to invest in nursing education and unplug the nursing shortages to ensure that the Nurses are producing enough and also making sure that the working environment is conducive. We want to see modern equipments for Nurses to work, so that at the end of their career they would remain in good health.

Talking about challenges Nurses face, he said; “For leadership participatory roles, ministerial appointment and policy making roles, nurses are not there. Despite the fact that nurses provide 50 percent of medical responsibilities in the healthcare sector and also have 24 hours experience monitoring in the field. All these experiences and qualification should attract nurses to the leadership and policy making roles in the society.”