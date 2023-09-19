Don’t link us with criminal activities in Imo — IPoB warns Mazi Umunnabuike

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday replied one Mazi Lambert Umunnabuike, over his allegation against the pro-Biafra group of being part of what is happening in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State.

IPoB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled”False accusation and politicking with IPoB and ESN’s names in Ngor Okpala by Mazi Lambert Umunnabuike, comes with consequence”, alleged that Mazi Umunnabuike, who it said is claims to be the President of Ngor Okpala Liberation Front, NORLF, is dragging its name into their Ngor Okpala politics and therefore, warned him to retrace his steps by not involving it and Eastern Security Network into their local politics because they don’t play politics, let alone local one.

IPoB’s statement read, “Sequel to the unwarranted media blackmail, we the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, ably led by our resolute and charismatic leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, condemn the use of our noble movement’s name for political jamboree by Mazi Lambert Umunnabuike.”

“Mazi Lambert Umunnabuike is a sycophant and must not have the nerves to run his mouth by associating IPoB and Eastern Security Network, ESN’s names with what is happening in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area or use the name of his clueless and non-existent Ngor Okpala Liberation Front to attack IPoB.

“We don’t know who he or his group, Ngor Okpala Liberation Front in Ngor Okpala LGA. If Mazi Lambert Umunnabuike wants to play politics, he should not drag IPoB and ESN into their local Ngor Okpala politics because we do not engage in Nigeria politics, let alone council area politics for that matter.

“Mazi Lambert Umunnabuike, who claims to be the President of Ngor Okpala Liberation Front, NORLF, should focus on liberating his people but must not do politics with the names of IPOB or ESN. IPoB is peacefully and diplomatically championing the freedom of our people without any intimidation to our people.

“Similarly, ESN operatives are highly disciplined and very focused on their primary assignment of flushing Fulani terrorists out of our bushes and forest. It is on record that the murderous Fulani activities in the South East are almost coming to an end. Our people have been going to their farms unmolested in the past two years of ESN operations in the South East.

“ESN neither attacks infrastructures nor security agents. In spite of these very clear facts, IPoB still wrongfully faces criticisms and attacks from a few disgruntled politicians, people and some security agencies and their agents.

“In the face of these provocations from some Eastern Region politicians, we have remained civil and vow not to soil our hands. However, anyone dragging the noble name of IPoB and ESN into criminalities for the sake of Nigeria’s dirty politics will live to regret it.

“Mr Lambert Umunnabuike is an APC member, and we have nothing to do with APC and Hope Uzodinma’s politics or the activities of his jobless touts. Anytime they raise false alarm by accusing and linking IPoB and ESN to their crimes, it is only a ploy to deploy APC killer squad called Ebebuagu into that community and the local government.

“It is obvious that they are planning to deploy the murderous Ebubeagu squad in Ngor Okpala in preparation for the upcoming November governorship election. Therefore, Lambert Umunnabuike’s false alarm is just a trigger.

“This jobless politician and his faceless group must know that IPoB is wiser than them. IPoB doesn’t know him, and linking the criminal activities at Ngor Okpala to IPoB is a red line that he must resist to cross linking the criminal activities at Ngor Okpala to IPoB is a red line that he must resist to cross.

“If Lambert Umunnabuike is so blind or foolish to to be doing the bidding of his political master in the blood thirsty Government of Imo State, then he must leave IPoB and ESN out of his dirty politics, by disassociating IPoB with those enforcing the non-existent sit-at-home.

“IPoB leadership initiated sit-at-home but cancelled it after one week of its observation. Will Umennabuike claim ignorance of the persistent and numerous press releases from IPoB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, disassociating ourselves from everything called sit-at-home and those enforcing it?

“The individuals that this political jobber mentioned in his ill-concieved press release are unknown to IPoB. We guess they are APC political opponents that they have planned to eliminate or murder. Mazi Lambert Umunnabuike must be confused or is being mischievous for saying that IPoB and ESN attacked Nigeria Security operatives in Ngor Okpala and have planned to attack Sam Mbakwe Airport at Ngor Okpala.

“This bizarre claim from a clueless political clown is uncalled for. The same way the political criminals in Imo State murdered Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in Imo State, they are planning more dangerous actions in order to double the cases of insecurity in Imo State so that they can scare people away from coming out to vote vote out their non performing Governor in the upcoming election governorship election in Imo State.

“This plan is hatched by none other than the vampires in Imo tState Government who have bought over so many people, including traditional rulers, politicians and political thugs in preparation for the November governorship election. Those who refused to be bought over by the desperate government in Imo State will be harassed and possibly assassinated.

“Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State was built from the contributions and sufferings of Ndi Imo, so it must not be joked with or played politics with. Umennabuike and his government house master he is working for, should know that airports are sacred areas that even in war situations are protected. IPoB members and ESN operatives are not political criminals and will never joke with Imo State owned Airport.

Following the false alarm raised by tge Ngor Okpala political jobber in the name of Mazi Lambert Umunnabuike, should anything happen to those individuals he named in his recent press release, he should be held responsible to account for them. Moreso, should there be any attack at Sam Mbakwe Airport at Ngor Okpala, Imo State Government led by Hope Uzodimma and Lambert Umunnabuike should be held responsible.

“Mazi Lambert Umuannabuike should take this as the last warning. Refrain from politicking with IPoB and ESN or face the consequence.”