Don’t despair, we’ll take back our country, LP tells supporters

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julious Abure has urged party supporters and Nigerians not to despair over the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, which dismissed Peter Obi’s petition against President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory.

Abure said as unacceptable as the judgment remains, it is even a step forward towards reclaiming our country.

He said this in a statement in Abuja, on Friday. The LP National Chairman said, “I want to admonish and appeal to our people, we should not be daunted at all. Nelson Mandela in his book: ‘A Long Walk To Freedom’ said every step we take leads us to our freedom.

“Today in the words of Mandela, every step we have taken and would take leads us to our freedom, leads us to our taking back our country, and it leads us to our taking back Nigeria.

“Even the judgement is also a step towards reclaiming our country. I am therefore admonishing all our supporters not to be discouraged at all.

“We are preparing our papers and we are definitely moving from here to the Supreme Court. We have protested and they said don’t protest, ‘go to Court’ and we are in court. Today all ayes are on the judiciary.

“For us as a party, we are going to sustain this momentum and we are also calling on all our supporters to sustain this momentum to take over the country and to reposition it for greatness.

“It is not an easy task but I am happy that we have started, we have put our hands on the plough and we will definitely not look back.”

While expressing gratitude to Nigerians who against all odds trooped out and voted massively for the Labour Party and its candidates, he expressed confidence that their sacrifices will not be in vein.

Abure further said, “Let me start first by thanking all our supporters, Labour Party members and the Obidient members for their immense support towards the party.

“Out of their support for the party, we have in our kitty today a governor, 35 members of the House of Representatives, 8 distinguished Senators and several House of Assembly members.

“Our participation in the 2023 general election, no doubt has changed the political landscape in the country.

“All these achievements by the Labour Party could not have been possible if not for the support of members of the public, the Obidient family and well meaning and right thinking Nigerians who genuinely wanted change for the country.

“I am indeed very appreciative of their efforts, their financial contributions and moral supports and how they came out to vote for the party in the presidential election which we believe we won irrespective of whatever the tribunal has said.

“I am therefore admonishing our supporters to remain committed to the movement and remain committed to Nigeria. Nigeria belongs to all of us and it must definitely work.”