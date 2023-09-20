Donald Trump Jr.’s X account hacked with claim ex-president is dead

The X account associated with the eldest son of former US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., recently posted a series of tweets announcing his father’s death.

In a now-deleted post, the account claimed his father had died and directed a racial slur at President Joe Biden.

The posts were on the page, which has 10 million followers, for less than an hour before being deleted.

The Trump Organization said that the account was hacked.

One of the posts read: “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.”

Another said North Korea was “about to get smoked”, while one post wrote of “some interesting messages” with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His father posted an unrelated message on his Truth Social account while his son’s account claimed his demise.

“Don’s account has been hacked,” Andrew Surabian, a spokesman for Mr Trump Jr, posted on X, adding that the post was “obviously not true”.

Mr Trump Jr has since posted on X, formerly Twitter, but has not alluded to his account being compromised other than to “like” a tweet saying he had been hacked.

Vanguard News