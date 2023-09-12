Doctor who allegedly harvested woman’s kidney, not our member – NMA

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Plateau State has distanced itself from a doctor, Noah Kekere, who has been arrested for allegedly harvesting a woman’s kidney in his hospital in Jos.

Kekere was arrested a week ago after a businessman, Alhaji Kamal, accused him of removing his wife’s kidney during surgery in 2018 and leaving the woman in pain for the last five years. The suspect is currently under psychiatric care at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), as he exhibited symptoms of mental illness on Saturday.

However, the Chairman of the Plateau State Chapter of the NMA, Dr. Bapiga’an Audu, and the Public Relations Officer, Dr. Istifanus Bako, said in a statement jointly signed and issued in Jos that, upon its investigation into the matter, it was discovered that Kekere is not a medical doctor.

The statement reads in part, “This is to inform the general public and all concerned that Mr. Noah Kekere, who is currently being investigated over allegations of organ harvesting, is not a medical doctor.

“Diligent investigations by the association have revealed that he is a quack pretending to be a doctor. Further information will be made available following the conclusion of the investigative processes initiated by the NMA as well as the Nigeria Police respectively.”

The association also called on all members and citizens to remain calm, as the association is on top of the issue and is assisting the police to get to the root of the matter.