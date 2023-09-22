Do2dtun, Tacha, blame Mohbad’s sympathizers at Lekki toll gate, as police disperse ‘mourners’ with teargas

By Adegboyega Adeleye

On-air personality Natacha Akide, aka. Tacha, and her colleague Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, aka Do2dtun, have blamed the victims of the Lekki tollgate incident for their misfortune.

Recall that reports emerged yesterday of an alleged incident in which tear gas was deployed by the Lagos State Police in the Lekki area, resulting in injuries to some individuals.

A candlelight procession was held on Thursday evening in honour of late singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, and fans were allegedly dispersed with tear gas by the police at Lekki tollgate.

The start point of the procession was at Lekki Phase 1 Gate, and it ended with a tribute concert at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, which featured Afrobeats stars Falz, Davido, and others.

On Friday, the Lagos State Police Command, through the force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that its men deployed teargas at Lekki Phase 1 on September 21 to disperse a crowd at the toll gate because the group had brought vehicular movement on the route to “a total standstill, leading to traffic build-up.”

Tacha, in a post on her Instagram page on Friday, commended the Nigerian police for dispersing the crowd after the procession and urged protesters not to change the narrative.

She posted, “Kudos to the Nigerian police. I have seen videos of police begging people to dispatch themselves. We did not come out to continue #Endsars. Everybody came out for Mohbad’s candlelight procession. We can all agree that the organisers said you can all go home. But if you want to protest, get a date approved by the government, and you can go out to protest. Stop changing the narrative.”

Kudos to the Nigerian police pic.twitter.com/UeLHFTUKJ5 — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) September 22, 2023

Do2dtun, on his X handle, also berated the victims for converging at the Lekki tollgate after the procession that he hosted had already ended at the approved venue, Muri Okunola Park, at about 8 p.m.

He wrote, “Honesty over Honesty Nigerians do not listen. WE DO THE MOST. This procession ended at Muri Okunola park over 3 hours ago. We ended and all left. Some still went to converge at the Lekki toll gate. It is not a protest. It is a CANDLELIGHT PROCESSION. It is not a peaceful protest. It is a candle procession.”

However, he also faulted the police for dispersing the mourners with teargas.

He added, “It’s not right for the police to do that but people hijack these things & turn it to something else. Muri Okunola (Park) was approved & it was a peaceful candle procession.

“It’s just common sense. The people that went home, are they stupid? Apply this thing sometimes. Na Lagos we dey.”

It’s not a right for the police to do that but people hijack these things & turn it to something else. Muri okunola was approved & it was a peaceful candle procession. it’s just commonsense. The people that went home, are they stupid? Apply this thing some times. Na Lagos we dey September 21, 2023

This is @iamDo2dtun the host of the Candlelight wrapping up at exactly 7:32pm. So who is holding a protest at Lekki Toll Gate? pic.twitter.com/H9DGPH3iNV — 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐰𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢 ℍ𝕆𝟚 🇳🇬 (@taiwoalabiho2) September 21, 2023

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday confirmed that its men deployed teargas at Lekki Phase 1 on September 21 to disperse a crowd at the toll gate because the group had brought vehicular movement on the route to “a total standstill, leading to traffic build-up.”

“It is instructive to note that the Lagos State Police Command had an agreement with the organizers of the candlelight procession that the procession was to end at 8 p.m. at the latest and should terminate at Muri Okunola, Victoria Island. It was clearly stated, for the avoidance of doubt, that in the interest of all Lagosians and considering the heavy use of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, the Lekki Toll Gate would be a no-go area, the statement read in part.”

RE: CROWD DISPERSAL AT LEKKI TOLL GATE



The Lagos State Police Command is fully aware of false narratives making the rounds in relation to the dispersal of crowds at the Lekki Toll Gate yesterday, September 21, 2023.



It is instructive to note that the Lagos State Police Command… — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) September 22, 2023

Mohbad died last Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, with his death attracting concerns and generating buzz on social media since last week.

His death has been surrounded by a series of controversy, with many calling for the cause to be uncovered, and a lot of protests has been staged all over the country to get justice for the late singer.