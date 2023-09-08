Djokovic beats Shelton to reach 10th US Open final

Djokovic

Novak Djokovic earned himself another shot at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title after beating unseeded American Ben Shelton in straight sets on Friday to advance to his 10th US Open final.

Djokovic ended the run of the 20-year-old Shelton, winning 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) to set up a potential repeat of his Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz, who faces Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is attempting to become the oldest men’s champion in New York in the Open era, which would also see him match Margaret Court’s all-time mark for most major singles titles.