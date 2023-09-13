DJ Kaywise posts cryptic message on social media, threatens to ‘end it all’

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Kaywise has shared a cryptic message on social media where he threatened to ‘end it all,’ barely 24 hours after talented singer Mohbad’s death.

The singer disclosed the disturbing news on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, which has made fans worried, with many speculating a suicidal attempt by the singer.

DJ Kaywise added that he would end the ‘strange’ thing by 9 p.m. as he had done his best.

He said, “I’ll end it all tonight by 9 PM tonight. I did my best!!.”

Recall that Vanguard reported that singer Mohbad died on Tuesday at the age of 27.