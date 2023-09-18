Distribution of palliatives: Ondo Women Affairs Commissioner attacked, injured

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —Ondo State Woman Affairs Commissioner, Dr. Olubunmi Osadahun, was weekend, attacked in Arigidi Akoko area of the state, during the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy by government.

It was gathered that the commissioner was attacked by some members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the council, led by a ward Chairman of the party in Arigidi, in Akoko North West, Olumide Awolumate, following the allegation that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy by government officials.

Awolumate alleged that the commissioner marginalised him and others in the council in the sharing of palliatives and therefore, decided to embarrass her

A video circulating on the social media, showed a man, who used a blue chair to attack the commissioner.

The commissioner was injured during the attack and reportedly rushed to the hospital.

An eyewitness said, “The man, who is a member of the party in Arigidi, in Akoko North West was present during the ongoing distribution of palliatives in the council.

“We don’t know what transpired between him and the commissioner, we just saw when he took one of the chairs and landed it on the head of the commissioner. A deep wound was inflicted on the head of the commissioner.

“Immediately this happened, some young boys loyal to the commissioner also descended on the attacker and dealt with him.”

However, in another video, Awolumate, explained: “I was assaulted in my house by the power drunk Commissioner for Women Affairs with her son in the presence of a police officer.

“Today, I am in my house relaxing when the commissioner came with her son, one other boy and a police officer. The police officer told me they needed my attention at the station in Oke Agbe and before I could respond, the commissioner’s son pounced on me, tore my clothes and the commissioner also joined in beating me.”

The female commissioner was said to have reported the incidenttot the Divisional Police Officer.

But in an interview, a lady, who said she’s the commissioners daughter, Dr. Jumoke Bakare, told Vanguard that her mother has since been hospitalised after the attack.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by his Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said in Isua, headquarters of Akoko South East LGA of the state, that 1,200 bags of rice would be distributed to 6,000 households in the council.