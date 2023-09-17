Distribution of Palliatives: Ondo Commissioner for women Affairs attacked, injured

—- My mother hospitalised- Daughter

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state Woman Affairs Commissioner, Dr ( Mrs) Olubunmi Osadahun, was weekend, attacked in Arigidi Akoko area of the state, during the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by government.



Report had it that the commissioner, was attacked by some members of the All Progressive Congress, in the council area following the allegation that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy by government officials.



A video circulating on the social media, showed a man, used a blue chair to attack the commissioner.

The commissioner, was injured during the attack and was reportedly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



An eyewitness account said that,” the man, who is a member of the party in Arigidi, in Akoko North West, was present during the ongoing distribution of palliatives in the council.



” We don’t know what had transpired between him and the commissioner,, we just saw his when he took one of the chairs and landed it on the head of the commissioner.



” A deep wound was inflicted on the head of the commissioner.



” Immediately this happened, some young boys loyal to the commissioner, also descended on the attacker and dealt with him.



In an interview, a lady who said she’s the commissioners daughter, Dr (Mrs) Jumoke Bakare, told vanguard that her mother has since been hospitalized after the attack.



According to her” My mother is in the hospital, she can’t talk with you now. She’s now resting.

Recall that the state government commenced the distribution of the palliatives.



Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by his information and Orientation commissioner, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said in Isua, headquarters of Akoko South East Local Government area of the state, that 1,200 bags of rice will be distributed to 6,000 households in the council area.



He said that the initiative was meant for all residents of the state regardless of their political affiliations.

“Today, we are kicking off the distribution of palliatives to Ondo State residents and it happens that the four local government areas in Akoko are the first to be distributed to.



“There will be five people to a bag of rice and here, we have trucks coming in to take the palliatives to various towns in Akoko South East comprising Ipesi, Sosan, Ifira, Epinmi , Isua among others. We have 1,200 bags of rice for Akoko South East and we are targeting 6,000 households in the local government.

Recall also that after the commencement of the exercise, the coalition of Civil Society Organizations CSOs in the state, cried out over alleged scam in the distribution of palliatives across the state.



They alleged that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy and uncertainty.



This was contained in a statement by the CSOs and signed by Franklin Oloniju, High Chief Pius Akomolafe, Alo Martins, Stella Ikeokwu, Emmanuel Daramola and Bola Fasuyi and made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.



According to them “The coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Ondo State strongly expresses its displeasure with the way and manner Ondo State Government is going about the distribution of Palliatives in the state.



” The process seems to be shrouded in secrecy and uncertainty.



“Following an emergency extraordinary meeting held on September 11, 2023, on the palliative distribution in the office of the Chairman Coalition of Civil Society in Akure, it was noticed that partiality and rent-seeking attitude pervades the entire process.



“We are shocked that the absence of the Executive Governor who was on medical leave, showed that the people he left were unable to effectively manage the process of the palliative distribution in a transparent and inclusive manner.



” However, we are happy that with the Governor’s return, he will bring saneness back into the process immediately.

“It is instructive to note that Ondo State Government initiated different groups and committees on the palliative issue in the state.



“One group was led by Chief Security Officer to the Governor Mr. Gbenga Ale and another group led by Commissioner of Finance Mr. Akinterinwa promised the people of Ondo State that they would start receiving palliative as from the first week of September 2023.



“Also, on the 5th of September, another group was inaugurated by the Acting Governor to manage the palliative up to the Local Government Level in a bid to ensure equitable distribution, however, none of the groups mentioned has shown any appreciable headway in the palliative distribution to date.



“The CSO Coalition in Ondo State by this Press Release implores the Government of Ondo State to be transparent and accountable to the people of the state in this regard as we are yet to know how the list of beneficiaries was generated, the amount to be paid as well as the commodities received from Federal Government for the people of the state.



“CSO Coalition which also has spread across the 18 LGA in the state seem to be in the dark on this palliative distribution as was the case during the COVID-19 palliative distribution.



” We ask for inclusion, equity and fair play in the interest of the poor masses who are languishing in abject poverty owing to the effect of subsidy removal.



They have therefore “appealed to the governor to step into this issue, our earnest prayer is that our amiable Governor enjoys long life in good health.



“We hope these government officials have not forgotten the impact of the EndSARS protest in the State during which time the storehouse for COVID-19 palliative was broken into and items stored, looted by angry youths.



The CSOs said that “We do not want a repeat of that incident.