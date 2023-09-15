Distribution of palliatives: NIPOST critical for reaching masses – Adegbuyi

A former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi, yesterday urged state governments to partner with NIPOST to distribute palliatives to the nation’s underprivileged.

Adegbuyi, in a statement, lamented the trust deficit that exists between public officers and the populace, stating that the partnership would deepen fairness, accountability and reduce cost in the distribution of palliatives.

Adegbuyi, who is the Founder of Grassroots Address and Identity Network, GAIN, also disclosed that GAIN was working on providing digital solutions to the analogue method of processing house addresses.

He stated: “The good news is that the organisation, in partnership with GAIN LTD, will soon roll out the state-of- the-art, hyper specific digital addressing and identity initiative.

“Using identity, of which digital address is the last mile, will afford governments at all levels to build a credible, reliable and tech driven social register. This will engender real time tracking and ensure transparency in the distribution of the palliatives which will cushion or mitigate the harsh effect of the withdrawal of subsidy from petroleum products.

“By adopting the foregoing, Trust will be restored in the system and governments will have the opportunity of mobilising the people behind its programme.

“Governments at all levels are enjoined to partner with NIPOST in the distribution of the subsidy palliatives. This is imperative because the massive national infrastructure is everywhere in Nigeria. The seamless, track-able, transparent and technology driven distribution of the palliatives will be engendered as opposed to the ongoing ugly, chaotic distribution of the same.”