Disregard Akume’s detractor – Onjeh tells Tinubu

Former Chairman, Governing Board of PRODA, Enugu, and the APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has described as spurious, slanderous and the handiwork of mischievous louts and idle minds, recent allegations by a group self-styled the Benue Progressive Forum for Good Governance, that the grand reception organised in honour of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, was a launching pad for the SGF preparatory to his bid to run for the 2027 presidential elections.

In a press statement issued today, Com. Onjeh urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard what he termed the, “amorphous group of agents provocateur,

who are obviously doing the bidding of the SGF’s ignoble detractors.”

Recently, a group that calls itself the Benue Progressive Forum for Good Governance allegedly addressed a press conference in Makurdi, which was published on Channels TV website on September 18, 2023, in which they called on President Tinubu to caution the SGF, Sen. Akume, over his 2027 presidential ambition.

The group also claimed amongst others, that Akume’s purported presidential ambition is “one of the reasons he has allegedly been trying to undo other politicians in the North-Central Geopolitical Zone, particularly, Benue State, so as to emerge as the sole candidate from the zone come 2027”.

Reacting to the group’s allegations, Comrade Onjeh, who is also a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), decried what he termed, “the egregious calumny of some politicians who played the game with complete disregard for decorum, propriety, and sportsmanship.”

Comrade Onjeh stated that Senator Akume had no plans of positioning himself to run for the 2027 presidential elections as bandied. The claim, he asserted, is but a figment of the fatuous group’s imagination. The SGF, Onjeh stated, is focused on his job and the success of the Tinubu Administration.

Furthermore, Comrade Onjeh implored all citizens, particularly those in the political space, to engage in constructive criticisms of public servants. This, he stated, will hold them to account for the betterment of the public which they serve. Onjeh stressed that if the so-called Benue Progressive Forum for Good Governance had constructive criticisms against Sen. Akume, based on verifiable facts and not fiction or malicious intent, it should come forward with it, as airing it will be in the public interest. However, it should eschew caustic repining and libelous pronouncements designed to derail a political opponent.

Senator George Akume, Comrade Onjeh asserts, has proven his political and administrative mettle since his assumption of office as the SGF. There is no question whatsoever that he is a distinguished public servant, a person who has acquitted himself well as a two-term governor, a senator and a cabinet minister. In accusing him of disloyalty, his detractors goofed beyond measure because they clearly laid bare their total ignorance of Akume’s ethos.

While encouraging Senator Akume to continue with the good works he has started as the SGF, Comrade Onjeh urged him to remember that if he stops to throw stones at every dog that barks at him on his way, he might not get to his destination. Onjeh therefore urged Sen. Akume to remain focused as ever on his national assignment. He also called on Mr. President to disregard the rantings of his SGF’s detractors because their vitriolic barf is spewed to the end of causing discord in the administration and ultimately derailing and grounding it.

Comrade Onjeh also stated that malicious attacks such as the one meted out on the SGF are seldom directed at those who are not attempting to do great things. “Such attacks are usually visited on those who are doing and achieving incredible feats. The SGF and the Tinubu Administration are doing – and will continue to do – great exploits and ultimately stand out as the best-performing administration in the nation’s history,” stated Onjeh.