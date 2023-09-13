Dismissed Police constable arrested for stealing, impersonation in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A dismissed Police Officer, Yusuf Anas, has been arrested by police detectives, for stealing and impersonation in Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Constable in 2016 and served in Sokoto and Lagos before he was declared a deserter and thereafter dismissed.

Sources said that the suspect, who was still parading himself as a police officer, dressed in uniform and went to buy a telephone worth N102,000 from a phone shop.

He reportedly, after collecting the said phone, generated a fake bank transfer to the seller.

The offence was said to have been committed on May 8, this year.

Parading the suspect, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 17 Akure, Akeem Adeoye, said that the crime was reported via a petition to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 17 .

Adeoye added that the suspect was subsequently arrested through viable intelligence gathering.

He said that ” the suspect, in the course of interrogation, confessed to have committed the crime. He will be charged to court and prosecuted accordingly. End