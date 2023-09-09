Diri Preaches Non-interference at ex-President’ Jonathan’s son’s marriage

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenaagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Siri, has admonished family members and friends of newly married couples to allow them make and correct their mistakes in marriage.

Diri gave the admonition at the weekend during the solemnization of holy matrimony between former Miss God’sFavour Adolphus and Mr Azibabola Jonathan, son of former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Otuoke.

The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, expressed concern that most marriages are either troubled or broken as a result of unnecessary third party interferences.

Speaking further at the wedding ceremony, which had the former President Jonathan in attendance, Diri, enjoined the newlywed to be polite, prayerful and patient with each other in their relationship as husband and wife.

He particularly advised Mr. Jonathan to obey God’s commandment concerning marriage to love his wife, and avoid the use of abusive language to safeguard her integrity and dignity.

While congratulating Mr. and Mrs Jonathan on their successful wedding ceremony, he further urged them to be best of friends and learn how to easily admit their mistakes and forgive each other.

His words, “As husband, don’t abuse her at all because nobody likes being abused because abuse reduces integrity and dignity. Once somebody loses integrity, the person can be reactive and resistant.

Whenever she does wrong don’t abuse particularly with your hand. I know it is easier to say than to do. So, you can occasionally use the mouth to abuse with love to correct her.

“For the families, allow your children who are now married to live and make their mistakes and correct them (mistakes) by themselves. From today, don’t go anywhere for advice. Rather, be special advised to each other.”

In a sermon titled “They Shall Become One Flesh” drawn from Genesis Chapter One Verse Twenty-four, the Archdeacon of St Stephen’s Deanery, Otuoke, Venerable Justice Ikiogha, emphasized the need for the newly married couple to make unity of purpose their watchword.

He posited that, for a marriage to succeed, the husband and wife must tolerate each other and make every necessary adjustment in case of differences in their psychological, cultural and ideological tendencies.

Venerable Ikiogha, who admonished Mr and Mrs Jonathan to be humble and kind to each other, however, stressed the need for the couple not to abandon their extended families and friends on the altar of independence.

Highlights of the church wedding included, exchange of marital vows and special prayers for the couple.

Other dignitaries who attended the holy matrimony were the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Newton Igwele and his power counterpart, Hon. Tonyon Ebitei.

Also in attendance were the Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Hon. Federal Otokito, as well as his Science, Technology and Communication counterpart, Dr Promise Ekio.

Others included the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ogbia Council, Mr Mizodiome Ibu, that of Southern Ijaw LGA, Mr Lucky Okodeh and a former Commissioner for Education in Bayelsa State, Hon. Tobias James.