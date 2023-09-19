Diphtheria outbreak: 520 Kano died of disease – DG

…says we’re working on December target to combat outbreak

…Disease spread to 39 out of 44 Kano LGAs, says UNICEF

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Director General of Kano State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr. Mohammed Nasir Mahmoud on Tuesday said about 520 children in the state were suspected to have died of diphtheria outbreak.

Dr. Mahmoud disclosed this during a media dialogue organized by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF for journalists from North-West states in Kano.

According to him, “there is data we generate through our disease surveillance and reporting system. And based on that report, this year, Kano has reported about 8,700 suspected cases of diphtheria and about 6,000 have been confirmed. And about 520 children suspected to have died of from illness this year alone.

“We track this record on daily basis. We believe the record is much more than what we are getting because the reporting system is not as it is should be,” he stated.

Dr. Mahmoud who noted that the state currently accounts for 80 per cent of the outbreak, however said that efforts were ongoing by the government at all levels and critical stakeholders to reverse the ugly trend and to meet the December set target to combat and bring the disease under control in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the UNICEF’s Chief of Kano Field Office, Mr. Rahama Farah said the disease has spread to 39 out of 44 Local Government Area in the state with 8 metropolitan LGAs as the worst hit.

Farah who frowned at the worrisome situation, said the outbreak is a threat to child survival, health and the well-being of children hence the need for support and collaboration to arrest the menace.

“Recently we have seen a surge in the number of Diphtheria cases in Nigeria reported and Nigeria is currently facing an outbreak of Diphtheria that needs to be

stopped and prevented.

“So far, the highest number of cases of Diphtheria are reported from Kano state.

For example, out of the 44 LGAs of Kano state, the Diphtheria disease has spread

to 39 LGAs.

“Since Jan 2023 Kano state reported over 5,800 cumulative cases of Diphtheria in the state, Although, there was a decline in the reported case in June, however, as of July these Diphtheria case have been on the rise. As of last week, over 400 suspected cases with 11 deaths have been reported in Kano state.

“Eight LGAs are the most affected: They are Ungogo (2651), Dala (989), Fagge

(943), Gwale (714), Kumbotso (713), Nassarawa (538), Kano Municipal (506) and Tarauni (269).”

He said the fund has delivered 1.2 million doses of vaccines to the Kano State government among others to support it response to the Diphtheria outbreak.

“It is very important to understand that the Analysis of the vaccination status of the suspected cases shows that 60.8% of all suspected cases are children who were not vaccinated.

“Last week, UNICEF delivered 1.2 million vaccines to the Kano State government

in our continuing support to the government for response to the Diphtheria outbreak.

“Since the first case of the Diphtheria disease in December 2022, UNICEF has been working with government and partners to respond to the emergency,” Farah said.

On his part, the UNICEF Health Manager, Dr. Serekeberehan S. Deres pointed out the need for decentralization of the treatment centre for people from far away LGAs to ensure rapid response treatment and arrest the disease before it spread.

Dr. Deres also called on caregivers to avail their wards of vaccination as it is effective and can prevent the outbreak.