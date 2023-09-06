Digital adoption: In Anambra, telcos lay fibre cables free of charge

Soludo

By Juliet Umeh

The government of Anambra State said it has started the implementation of zero charges on Right-of-Way per linear meter in the state. This means that telecom operators, telcos can now lay their fibre optic cables necessary to carry broadband access, free of charge in the state.

In a chat with the Managing Director of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA, he said the state is the first State in the South-East to implement the waiver of the per linear meter Right of Way, RoW, charges as opposed to the N145 per linear metre recommended by the National Economic Council in 2020.

He said: “The ICT Agency in partnership with GICL, has deployed about 200 kilometers of fibre optic cables under the first phase of Anambra State Broadband Initiative, targeted at Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government (MDAs), schools and other clusters.”

Agbata noted that the move was in line with the ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere’ vision of the Governor of the state, Prof. Charles Soludo.

He also said: “Governor has demonstrated huge interest in deploying modern strategies to eliminate bottlenecks to digital access, by reversing infrastructure decline in the state.

“This will boost Wifi hotspot rollout to government offices, schools and communities to diversify the economy, leveraging digital services for eGovernment, commerce, education and innovation.

The ICT Agency boss added that the implementation of the Right of Way charges removal by the State Government is the first step to a digital economy that will encourage key investors, innovators, and businesses to the state.

“The Governor has always demonstrated determination to turn Anambra State into a digitally driven economy. The broadband drive is one of the many ways to do it and at the same time it connects to other plans.

“Africa’s digital landscape is changing at a rapid rate and Anambra State is no different. The Governor approved the implementation of the zero charges on Right of Way because he understands the benefits are enormous. We are partnering with GICL that is giving us a lot of connectivity capacity that we are hopeful will leapfrog the State’s digital economy agenda.

“This will power the Governor’s lodge and by extension, a local government and a university, as pilot”.

Agbata also said the Agency has continued to standardize the State Government’s Digital Assets by moving all Government websites to www.anambrastate.gov.ng.