‘Diet is not your mate,’ Teni reflects on weight loss

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni, says ‘diet is not your mate’ while reflecting on her weight loss journey.

Recall that the plus-size singer stunned fans last year when she shared some photos on social media after losing weight.

In a video on TikTok, Teni stated that self-discipline is needed to get the desired results because you will do away with foods and drinks that are appealing to the eye.

Her words: “You won’t eat Jollof rice anymore o! No fried yam and eggs, none of that. You’ll only be eating salad. You’ll eat salad until it grows on your head.

“You will have to do away with your favourite drinks.

“Diet is not your mate; can’t you see me? It’s not your mate.”