Diaspora group demands Ogoni State, writes Tinubu

Movement for Survival of Ogoni People, United States Chapter (MOSOP USA), says Ogoni people deserve their own state after 65 years of agony in their quest for self-determination in the Nigerian Federation.

In a letter to President Bola Tinubu demanding an Ogoni state, MOSOP USA implored the president to recognise “65 years of Ogoni Agony”, the challenges he has inherited from previous administrations and now tirelessly brainstorming to proffer lasting solutions.

In the letter titled ‘Ogoni Demands A State After 65 Years Of Ogoni Agony’, signed by Elder DineBari Kpuinen, President, the MOSOP Diaspora front recalled, “The 65 years of agony began in 1958 when the first oil well was struck in Ogoni.

“Oil mining activities brought about enormous dehumanizing conditions that resulted in suffering in Ogoni to date. As the new President, MOSOP USA officially informs you, your cabinet, and the people of Nigeria of the 65 years of ecological war waged against harmless, innocent, and unarmed Ogonis.

Sixty-five years of land degradation, environment pollution, economic strangulation, and political marginalization, 65 years of internal colonization, domination, and annihilation, of military intimidation, genocide, and oppression, and of emotional, spiritual, physical, and psychological trauma.”

He stated that the perceived agony compelled Ogoni under the leadership of Ken Saro Wiwa to call for their own state among other demands encapsulated in the OGONI BILL OF RIGHTS they presented to the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in 1990.

He regretted that rather than receive a positive response towards addressing the demands, the Nigerian state wiped out Saro Wiwa and several other Ogonis whose lives were wasted in the lingering struggle for Ogoni self-determination.

MOSOP USA therefore demands President Tinubu to support the creation of a “Bori State to be included in the national budget, complete East-West Road for good, return and settle Ogonis displaced from 14 communities by the military junta since 1994, complete Ogoni Cleanup satisfactorily, exonerate ‘Ogoni Nine’ and resume oil production in Ogoniland based on agreed term and condtions.