Diamond League: Coleman shocks Lyles in Eugene 100m

Christian Coleman again equalled the world-leading time of 9.83sec to edge world champion Noah Lyles in the men’s 100m at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

Coleman, the 2019 world champion who was shut out of the medals at the World Championships in Budapest in August, clocked 9.83 for the second time in two weeks, after winning in the same time at the Xiamen Diamond League on September 2.

He is one of three men to post that time this year, along with Britain’s Zharnel Hughes and Lyles — who was unable to make good on his desire to break out of that group and finish his outstanding season with the outright best time of the year.

Lyles, who won 100m and 200m gold in Budapest, was second in 9.85sec and Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya was third in the same time.

After a false start saw Ackeem Blake of Jamaica disqualified, Coleman got off to a solid if unspectacular start.

He powered through the middle stages and had enough to hold off the charging Lyles and Omanyala.