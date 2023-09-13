Dhannyjazz’s sax performance in Patoranking’s ‘Woman of the Year’, exquisite

The realm of Afrobeats has witnessed a meteoric surge in global attention over the past few years, with a plethora of gifted artists showcasing their unique blend of vibrant beats and rich cultural narratives. Among the constellation of stars in this musical galaxy, one name that stands tall is Patoranking – an international Afrobeats maestro whose latest album “World Best” has been setting global sound systems alight.

Within this audacious compilation, the track “Woman of the Year,” featuring the sultry vocals of Zionfoster and the masterful production of N2THEA, holds a special allure. But what truly sets this song apart and elevates its melodic cadence to celestial levels is the soul-stirring saxophone melodies by none other than ‘Dhannyjazz’.

Hailing from Nigeria, Daniel Omoyeni, better known by his stage name Dhannyjazz, is no stranger to the limelight. Renowned for his adept musicianship, he possesses the innate ability to infuse depth and emotion into every note he plays. It’s no surprise that Patoranking, in pursuit of musical perfection, chose to collaborate with Dhannyjazz once again after their memorable performance at VEVO UK for the live Afrobeat session of the song “Abobi”.

In “Woman of the Year,” Dhannyjazz’s saxophone doesn’t just complement the song; it narrates an entire story. Every sultry note, every undulating cadence, seems to echo the ode to the women celebrated in the song. The saxophone’s voice, seamlessly woven with Zionfoster’s vocals, creates a symphonic tapestry that transports listeners to an ethereal realm of musical ecstasy.

From the very onset, with its sonorous intro, Dhannyjazz establishes his dominant narrative voice, acting as both a guide and co-storyteller. His embellishments to each line, particularly in tandem with Zionfoster’s vocals, are nothing short of poetic, breathing life into every lyrical contour. And as the song approaches its hook, his saxophone takes a flirtatious approach, dancing around the melody with smooth, intricate runs, heightening the song’s emotional resonance.

But it’s perhaps in the outro where Dhannyjazz truly leaves an indelible mark. The concluding saxophone solo isn’t just a testament to his technical prowess, but also a showcase of his innate ability to convey profound emotion, providing a fitting epilogue to an already stirring song.

His recognition as the “Sheffield City Entertainer of the Year” at the YAGI Awards, an event celebrating those “Young and Getting IT”, isn’t merely a testament to his talent but an affirmation of his consistent commitment to excellence.

In a musical world filled with fleeting moments and transient hits, Daniel ‘Dhannyjazz’ Omoyeni’s contribution to Patoranking’s “Woman of the Year” is a poignant reminder of the timeless magic that happens when passion meets prowess. It’s not just a song; it’s an experience. And thanks to the harmonious fusion of Patoranking, Zionfoster, N2THEA, and the incomparable Dhannyjazz, it’s one that will resonate in the hearts of Afrobeats lovers for generations to come.