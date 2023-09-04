Despite government’s directive, some schools fail to resume

…As NAPPS welcomes children, teachers back to school

By Elizabeth Osayande

Following the directive of the Lagos State Ministry of Education that all schools, both private and public, should resume on September 4, some private schools did not resume on Monday.

Checks by Vanguard showed that the directive to resume on Monday was mostly compiled to by public schools and a few private schools.

According to Mrs. Adeola Oke, who resides at Omonile, Iyana-school, Ojo area of Lagos, her children did not resume because their school will resume on September 11.

” My children have not resumed yet, as their school put September 11 as their resumption day.”

A student of one of the private schools in Iyana-School, who simply gave her name as Adaeze, told our correspondent that: ” I am going home as our school security man said there was no school today. “

Meanwhile, a visit to the complex of Ishashi Junior and Senior Grammar schools, Anibaba, saw children trooping in to attend the early morning assembly.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, has wished students and teachers a hitch-free resumption period.

This is as the body through her president,

Chief Yomi Otubela, called for adequate training of security personnel in school, and the consideration of tuition fees by schools on parents.

Part of the release read: “On behalf of the National Executive Council of NAPPS Nigeria, we would like to wish member schools throughout the states of the federation especially in states that are resuming the 2023/2024 academic session this Monday 4th September, 2023 a hitch-free academic session. Similarly, we wish member schools that are gearing up for resumption in the coming weeks a happy preparation towards resumption.

“As we prepare or are about to resume, it is imperative to remind us that the safety and well-being of our students and staff members are sacrosanct and as such, should be highly prioritised. We must ensure that security staff members are adequately trained and equipped to ensure that schools are secured for the safety of students, staff, and others within the school premises.

“Also, as schools navigate through the turbulent business environments occasioned by the policies of the governments, let us ensure that we embrace cost-cutting strategies to keep our businesses afloat. That is, we should only concentrate mainly on viable and valuable projects and programmes that will project our schools positively to our prospects.”