Despite failing in Delta, Rivers, Gov Eno wants Benin Republic’s Songhai in A’Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – AMIDST caution from stakeholders, Governor Umo Eno has hinted on replicating Centre Songhai, Benin Republic’s acclaimed agricultural research, teaching and production centre in Akwa Ibom state, despite similar projects having collapsed in Delta and Rivers states not long after being established.

Eno who disclosed the move yesterday in Uyo upon return from a tour to explore agricultural investment opportunities for the state said 31 Akwa Ibom youths would undergo training at the Songhai in Cotonou towards the transfer of the Songhai Farm technology to the State.

The Songhai replicated on huge budgets in Sapele by the Delta State Government under then Governor James Ibori and later in Rivers state under Rotimi Amaechi’s administration both collapsed to mismanagement and neglect not long after.

Eno in his vision for a sustainable Songhai Farm in Akwa Ibom, however explained that, “Myself and the team are extremely amazed at what we have seen on the ground and I believe we can replicate that.

“We need to get committed people. The story of Songhai is all about commitment, commitment, commitment and commitment. I know Akwa Ibom people are committed. We are going to get young people across the 31 Local Government Areas that are committed.

“They will be trained. We are about sending them off to Songhai for two months to get first hand view of the training and then bring them back. By that time, the farm clearing would have been over. While I was running for office, we trained 15 before on my personal account. The 15 are here now.

“We are going to train another 31 to make it probably forty, send them to Songhai and they will learn and come back and join the farm. What is most important is to have young people who are committed, leaders that are committed. I am sure we we will be able to make this happen.”

Drawing from the sad experiences of the failed Songhai farms in Delta and neighboring Rivers, Zik Gbemre, Coordinator, Niger Delta Peace Coalition cautioned, “Eno, having gone to see things for self at the original Songha, still evergreen in Cotonou, must also visit the failed replicas in Sapele (Delta) and in Kpong, Tai LGA (Rivers).

“Eno should visit these sites, asks question to know why those milestone investments that once engaged hundreds of persons across the agribusiness value chain could not be sustained like the original Songhai in Benin Republic which remains the envy of fellow West African nations.

“The Akwa Ibom state governor must know that commitment is not wishful thinking. He must, upon building a Songhai, put an effective and transparent sustainability plan in place to ensure that the project outlives his administration and doesn’t go the way of the Songhai Farms in Rivers and Delta when he exits office. It is much easier to build than to sustain.”