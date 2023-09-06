Despite contributions to nation-building, many Nigerians go unnoticed – Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike & Favour Ulebo

ABUJA – Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, the Publisher of OurNigeria News Magazine, emphasized the importance of acknowledging and commending individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society, even if they operate under the radar.

He lamented that many people who have played a vital role in shaping the nation are often overlooked.

The Publisher made these statements during a press briefing where he discussed the purpose and significance of the upcoming awards ceremony organized by OurNigeria News Magazine in Abuja. The ceremony will honor Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state and 23 others.

Highlighting the magazine’s motto, ‘Out of many, one,’ he emphasized the pivotal role of the awards in fostering unity among Nigeria’s diverse cultures and ethnicities.

During his remarks, Abubakar said, “Our event is specifically crafted to recognize those exceptional individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats under extraordinary circumstances, often going unnoticed. These remarkable individuals, who carry out uncommon acts in our society, are being identified for celebration.”

Underscoring the critical role of individuals in nation building, Sir Dr. AK Peters, Chairman of the Planning Committee, announced that the ceremony would hold on November 11, 2023.

According to him, the event, aptly tagged ‘Providing a Podium for the Unsung Hero,’ aims to honor extraordinary Nigerians who have made significant but unnoticed contributions to national unity and development.

Peters said, “At a time when the praise of dishonourable fellows and people of unscrupulous characters is sung to high heavens, the need to identify, promote and project men and women of good character cannot be over-emphasized.

“Our awards are only for those who have scaled through clear cut parameters, criteria, scrutiny and competency appraisal of our eagle-eyed, conservative, old schooled crack team of assessors.

While reinforcing the integrity of the awards process, Peters added: “OurNigeria News Awards are not for sale. Our awards are not for the highest bidder “

The event will be chaired by His Excellency Amb. Tukur Yusuf Buratai CFR, Lt. Gen. Rtd, former Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic.

The Executive Governor of Cross River state, His Excellency, Sen, Prince Bassey Otu, and the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja iii, are among the dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.