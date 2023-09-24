Desist from circulating old videos discrediting the force – Police warn

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, Sunday, warned mischief makers to desist from circulating an old video involving police officers who assaulted members of the public and had long been sanctioned.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACT Muyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement he signed on Sunday evening.

It said, “The attention of the NPF has been drawn to an old video that has gone viral, where some officers, on Sunday 9th April, 2023, engaged in assault and discreditable conduct to members of the public, at Emouha, Rivers State.

“The matter was adequately addressed by the Police Force. A statement was issued as regards to that on April 18, 2023.

“Following complaints and a subsequent orderly room trial, one police officer, Inspector Adejoh Siaka, was demoted from Inspector to Sergeant, and another officer, Sergeant Ndiwa Kpuebari, was severely reprimanded for their involvement in the incident.

“Additionally, Inspector Friday Obaka, who was absent from the scene, was discharged unconditionally.

“It’s astonishing to see the video being widely circulated again as a new incident.

“We urge the general public to please discountenance the video which appears to be an attempt to bring the Force to disrepute and generate a wrong impression about the Police.

“Mischief makers are hereby warned to always verify facts before rushing to make unfounded claims about such matters on social media.”