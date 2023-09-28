Delta youth commissioner, Agbateyiniro chairs NIYEAP steering committee

The Delta State Commissioner for Youth Development Comrade, Agbateyiniro Weyinmi and chairman of the steering committee for the Nigerian Youth Employment Action Plan (NIYEAP), Delta State chapter, on Thursday, inaugurated members of the committee at the Delta State Ministry of Youth Development conference hall, Prof Chike Edozie Secretariat, Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking during the event, Agbateyiniro said, “The committee membership in line with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development includes the representatives of the Ministry of Youth Development, Ministry of Girl Child and Humanitarian Services, Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, Ministry of Agric and Natural Resources, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Directorate of Political and Security Services.

According to the Commissioner, others include the Ministry of Trade and Investment, the Civil Service Commission.