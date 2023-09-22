Delta: Police on trail of murder suspects in Ogwashi-Uku

Crack police detectives from the apex investigating unit of the Nigerian Police FCID Alagbon Homicide department are on the trail of the remaining suspects in the murder of Mr Chukwunweike Alawo who was gunned down in cold blood at Aboh Ogwashi-Uku in broad daylight in March 2022.

The FCID Alagbon Police apex investigating department handling the investigation is headed by Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Yahaya Abubakar.

Recall that a year ago in Aboh Ogwashi-Uku, a satellite community in Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Mr Chukwunweike Alawo a member of the Aboh Ogwashi-Uku community was shot dead in the middle of the day by a group of people who arrived in several cars at Aboh Ogwashi-Uku.

According to bystanders, some members of the Ogwashi-Uku and Ibusa community were positively identified as part of the group that carried out the murder.

The police have arrested three suspects so far who are giving helpful information to the detectives.

The mother of the deceased who is a widow, has been in absolute agony and pain as he was her only child.

According to family members, the suspects on the run and wanted by the police have refused to submit themselves for questioning and have rather embarked on a media campaign.

Efforts to reach the Police spokesperson at the FCID Alagbon were unsuccessful and abortive as he did not answer his call.