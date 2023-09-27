Delta Police distance self from raid of brothel in Sapele

The Delta state Police command has denied any involvement in the raid of a brothel in Sapele where alleged sex workers were said to have been uncovered with illegal items retrieved.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that the state government, through its Office of Human Trafficking and Illicit Drugs, raided a popular hotel along a new road in Sapele and a brothel in the Ogun-Aja area in its quest to ensure a drug-free environment in Sapele LGA and Delta State in particular.

In a viral video, the young ladies alleged to be involved in prostitution were all gathered outside the brothel by officers, while some unlawful drugs were discovered.

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Delta Police Command, Bright Edafe stated that the raid was carried out by the State government task force on drug abuse and other vices, and assisted by vigilantes.

He wrote via his X account in response to the incident, ”The Command has since condemned this video and reached out to everybody involved. Though it was carried out by the State government task force on drug abuse and other vices, and assisted by vigilantes, they were not policemen, action is still being taken.”